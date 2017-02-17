Spokane lottery winner looks to help orphanages in Ukraine

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane lottery winner said he’s going to use part of his money to support Ukrainian charities and orphanages.

The man recently won $270,000 on a Hit 5 ticket that he bought at the Fred Meyer on South Thor Street.

“This win is exciting because we’ve had dreams and plans that we now get to revisit, and can maybe accomplish sooner,” said the winner. “For now, we’ll use the money for practical things, but this frees up funds for exciting things down the road.”

The man said he and his family don’t have any celebratory trips or extravagant plans for his prize. They plan to use the money for some home improvements, mortgage payments, and to continue supporting charities and orphanages they already donate to in Ukraine.

(© 2017 KREM)