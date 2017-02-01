Spokane jury rules sex offender is no longer a violent predator

Terrance Laramie (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A jury determined on Wednesday afternoon a registered sex offender is no longer a violent predator and will be released into the community within 24 hours.

In 2011, Terrance Laramie stipulated he was a sexually violent predator and agreed to be civilly committed to the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island. McNeil Island is where the state sends violent sexual predators after they have served their criminal sentences but are deemed too dangerous to be in the community.

Christine Sanders, Laramie’s attorney, said in 2012 he was given an exception and released on a less restrictive sentencing alternative. During that time, Laramie was undergoing treatment at Alcoholics Anonymous where he met a woman. According to his attorney, he got in trouble for having a consensual relationship and was sent back to McNeil Island. Laramie and that woman continue to be in a relationship and she even testified on his behalf during the trial.

Laramie was convicted of second degree rape in Spokane in 1992 and has a history of sexual violence so prosecutors were concerned about public safety if he were to be released.

“Well of course there's concern, if there wasn't any concern we wouldn't have taken it to trial,” said Assistant Attorney General Thomas Howe.

Laramie's attorney said his previous crimes were associated with an anti-social personality disorder and alcoholism, for which he has received treatment. She believes he is no longer a danger.

“Mr. Laramie is a person who has completely committed himself to change and there's no doubt that that is sincere and when you speak with him you would agree, I've never met a person so committed to change,” said Sanders.

Laramie will still have to register as a sex offender but will be released into the community within 24 hours of the jury's verdict.

