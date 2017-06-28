Spokane homeless shelter celebrates new opening

SPOKANE, Wash.—A Spokane program will celebrate their success of helping families in need Wednesday night.

Open Doors Family Emergency Shelter will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in honor of the opening of its night shelter.

Open Doors has helped over 3000 people in need since opening its day shelter six months ago.

The night shelter opened June 5, and has since averaged serving more than 60 people a night.

Open Doors is one of four programs Family Promise of Spokane that helps homeless families in need.

Open Doors shelters allow families to stay together in their time of need. Many homeless shelters separate men, women, and children.

Like its day shelter, Open Doors night shelter is unique in that it allows families (men, women, children) to stay together. pic.twitter.com/g9oYN39MkG — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) June 28, 2017

