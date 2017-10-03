One of the options for the cable pavilion at Riverfront park includes attaching reflective panels. (Photo: City of Spokane) (Photo: Kubota, Samantha)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane city officials asked for the public’s opinion on Riverfront Park renovations.

Officials said many renovations will be discussed, but a hot ticket item was the pavilion.

The decision to cover the pavilion or leave it open was among the many debates people had about Riverfront Park’s facelift.

The design team said during the Tuesday night meeting at the Spokane Public Library, a new design will be introduced.

The design team said they would listen to input and answer questions people had for them.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at the Spokane Public Library from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

