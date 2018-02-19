Spokane hockey coach helps players make it the big leagues

Olga Pasher (Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The secret behind the success of women's hockey in Spokane is 78-year-old Olga Pasher.

She effortlessly skated across the ice with a hockey stick in hand. There are no signs of Pasher slowing down just yet.

"I am working for 80 and after that we will play it by ear," Pasher said.

Her relentless attitude on the ice inspires women of all ages.

"They call me the shortest, chunkiest. the oldest, and the meanest," Pasher shared.

She is attributed to keeping women's hockey alive in Spokane for over 30 years as a founder of Spokane Women's Hockey League and the Silver Skaters.

Everybody knows who Olga is in the hockey community. She has coached children for 24 years, including Kailer Yamamoto a recent NHL draft pick.

"She was my first coach and made me fall in love with the game," Yamamoto said.

"I was so short that Olga would always bring a milk crate to the games so I could stand on it and be able to see over the bench," Yamamoto said with a laugh.

Although she never coached Tyler Johnson of the Tampa Bay Lightning, she considers him family.

"He was still my little kid and we are very close. I go watch him in Tampa a couple times a year and it's just a blast," Pasher said. "Hockey to me, that has been my life for the last 50 years."

© 2018 KREM-TV