Spokane GOP office targeted by vandals

Spokane GOP office vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. – The party chairman for the Spokane County GOP office said Sunday their office was targeted by vandals.

In a statement to KREM 2 News, party chairman Stephanie Cates, said she was alerted to an act of vandalism at their Spokane County Republican Party office located on East Second Avenue. Cates said they share the office with the Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Congress campaign.

Cates said someone used a marker and wrote “Refugees Welcome” and “Nazi scum” on their front windows. Cates said she did file a report with the Spokane Police.

“Acts of vandalism motivated by race or religion are classified by the police as ‘malicious harassment’ and commonly known as ‘hate crimes,’” she wrote. “This incident brings up the issue of whether such attacks motivated by political affiliation should be included in that classification.”

(© 2017 KREM)