Spokane firefighters prepared for the worst when it comes to catestrophic wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash.— A study of the Spokane area showed shocking numbers when it comes to fire danger in the region.

The study showed 50 percent of Spokane’s structures are at risk of burning in a major wildfire.

City officials said this study took many city council members by surprise. However, Spokane fire officials said they are prepared for the worst.

Deputy Fire Chief Mark John said that currently nine out of the city’s 16 fire stations have beefed up the equipment it takes to fight wildfires.

"We have relatively good coverage, as well as our neighboring departments, who provide resources for us, as we do for them,” said John.

Fire officials said the hiring of 48 new firefighters would guarantee more hands on deck to fight wildfires.

New numbers showed local firefighters respond to an average of 140 wildfires a year.



