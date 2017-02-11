fire department sign

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Fire stations all over the City of Spokane posted signs that welcome people of all backgrounds and say "Hate has no business here."

The signs say, "Hate has no business here. We respect women. We value black lives. We stand with out LGBT Community Members. We stand with immigrants and refugees and people of all faiths. We stand with our community. All are welcome here."

“The fire stations are safe, we will not discriminate or judge.” said Assistant Chief Brian Schaeffer.

Schaeffer said the department decided on the signs because there is a lot of fear right now and people need to know that they can trust them.

(© 2017 KREM)