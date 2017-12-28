Spokane Fire Department welcomes first woman assistant fire chief

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Spokane Fire Department made history when the new assistant fire chief started.

Trisha Wolford is the first woman to hold the position in Spokane.

Wolford said that while being the first woman assistant fire chief for the Spokane Fire Department was an honor, many women across the country serve in leadership positions for fire departments and law enforcement.

“I'm absolutely honored to be in the position, but I'm really happy just to be here and do my job like everybody else,” said Wolford.

Wolford said she hoped being in this position would inspire young girls too see a female firefighter and say “oh that’s an option, I could do that too.”

Wolford said the biggest challenges she faced coming to Spokane were the changes of pace. She came from Bozeman, Montana and said the system here was busier and faster paced.



