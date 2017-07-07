Spokane 'Father's Day' house up for sale

SPOKANE, Wash. – The historic “Father’s Day” house in Spokane is up for sale.

The home located at 603 S. Arthur St. is listed on John L. Scott Real Estate’s website for $220,000. The listing describes the home as a “craftsman-style bungalow” that has been “lovingly restored and maintained.” It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage and unfinished basement.

The home is known as the Dodd House and was the home of the founders of Father’s Day. The home is listed on the National Historic and Washington State Registers as well as the Spokane Register of Historic Places.

