Spokane Falls Community College acting president resigns amid investigation

(Photo: Spokane Falls Community College)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The acting president of Spokane Falls Community College has resigned following an investigation.

A release from the Community Colleges of Spokane said Dr. Darren Pitcher resigned from his position as acting president as well as his former role as vice president of student services to “focus on his health and family.”

The release did not mention the investigation, and when KREM2 asked for clarification surrounding his departure, school officials would not comment on the nature of the investigation.

“There was an investigation underway when we received Dr. Pitcher’s resignation,” Carolyn Casey, the spokesperson for SFCC said. “Once we’d received his resignation, the investigation was suspended.”

Nancy Fair-Szofran, PhD., will serve as acting president of Spokane Falls Community College until the position is permanently filled in the spring, according to a release.



© 2018 KREM-TV