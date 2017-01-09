Spokane declares Stage 1 snow event

Snow plow (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane declared a stage one snow event on Monday morning.

City leaders said cars should be moved to the even side of the street on residential hill routes by 1:00 p.m. to allow plows to pass. They also ask that sidewalks be cleared within the next 24 hours.

As of about 7:15 Monday morning, the city has 20 pieces of equipment focused on snow emergency routes which includes arterials, hospital routes, STA fixed bus routes, outlying area, neighborhood business centers, the central business district and residential hills.

City officials ask that drivers slow down, drive according to the conditions on the roads, and give plows some space on the roadways.

(© 2017 KREM)