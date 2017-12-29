KREM
Spokane crews to work through the weekend, next week to clear snow

Staff , KREM 2:54 PM. PST December 29, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Crews from the city are going to work through the weekend and into next week to take care of the roads after a snow storm hit the Inland Northwest. 

Snow is expected to last until late Friday evening. 

The city started a full-city plow Thursday evening. Crews are going to work 24/7 to clear the roads. 

They worked Thursday into Friday plowing, sanding and de-icing. 

To view the progress crews have made, you can click here.

