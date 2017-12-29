Spokane crews to work through the weekend, next week to clear snow

PHOTO: City of Spokane (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Crews from the city are going to work through the weekend and into next week to take care of the roads after a snow storm hit the Inland Northwest.



Snow is expected to last until late Friday evening.



The city started a full-city plow Thursday evening. Crews are going to work 24/7 to clear the roads.



They worked Thursday into Friday plowing, sanding and de-icing.



To view the progress crews have made, you can click here.

