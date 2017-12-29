Spokane crews to work through the weekend, next week to clear snow

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Crews from the city are going to work through the weekend and into next week to take care of the roads after a snow storm hit the Inland Northwest.
Snow is expected to last until late Friday evening.
The city started a full-city plow Thursday evening. Crews are going to work 24/7 to clear the roads.
They worked Thursday into Friday plowing, sanding and de-icing.
