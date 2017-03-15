Spokane County declares state of emergency after flooding, road washouts

Washed out roads in Spokane County (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- A series of road closures due to washouts led Spokane County leaders to declare a state of emergency.

Warmer temperatures, combined with continuing rain showers, have been flooding rivers across the area.

An emergency declaration will allow the Public Works Department to acquire emergency supplies and equipment to mitigate flood damage.

Officials said the southwest and northern quadrants of the county were the most impacted as of Wednesday night.

List of road closures Wednesday night (from Spokane County):

CLOSED as of Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Antler Road - from Cedar Rd to Austin Rd - Map

Pine Spring Road - from Lance Hill Rd to Carman Rd - Map

Hazard Road - from Ballard Rd to Grove Rd - Map



CLOSED as of Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Graham Road - from Salnave Rd north to dead end - Map

Cameron Road - from Ritchey Rd to Culver Rd - Map

Aspen Meadows Drive - from Lois Dr to Lois Dr - Map

Greenwood Drive - from Indian Canyon to Rimrock Dr - Map

Cornwall Road - from Yale Rd to Byers Rd - Map



CLOSED as of Monday, March 13, 2017

Dunn Road - from Day Rd to Day Mt. Spokane Rd - Map

Betz Road - from just east of Hwy. 904 to Andrus Rd - Map

Campbell Road - from Elder to Stoughton - Map



CLOSED as of Friday, March 10, 2017

Orchard Bluff Road - from Dunn Rd to Big Meadows Rd - Map

Harvard Road - from Elder Rd to Stringham Rd Map - Map



CLOSED as of Thursday, March 9, 2017

Latah Creek Road - from Valley Chapel Rd south to the dead end Map



© 2017 KREM-TV