Spokane County declares state of emergency after flooding, road washouts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- A series of road closures due to washouts led Spokane County leaders to declare a state of emergency.
Warmer temperatures, combined with continuing rain showers, have been flooding rivers across the area.
An emergency declaration will allow the Public Works Department to acquire emergency supplies and equipment to mitigate flood damage.
Officials said the southwest and northern quadrants of the county were the most impacted as of Wednesday night.
List of road closures Wednesday night (from Spokane County):
CLOSED as of Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Antler Road - from Cedar Rd to Austin Rd - Map
Pine Spring Road - from Lance Hill Rd to Carman Rd - Map
Hazard Road - from Ballard Rd to Grove Rd - Map
CLOSED as of Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Graham Road - from Salnave Rd north to dead end - Map
Cameron Road - from Ritchey Rd to Culver Rd - Map
Aspen Meadows Drive - from Lois Dr to Lois Dr - Map
Greenwood Drive - from Indian Canyon to Rimrock Dr - Map
Cornwall Road - from Yale Rd to Byers Rd - Map
CLOSED as of Monday, March 13, 2017
Dunn Road - from Day Rd to Day Mt. Spokane Rd - Map
Betz Road - from just east of Hwy. 904 to Andrus Rd - Map
Campbell Road - from Elder to Stoughton - Map
CLOSED as of Friday, March 10, 2017
Orchard Bluff Road - from Dunn Rd to Big Meadows Rd - Map
Harvard Road - from Elder Rd to Stringham Rd Map - Map
CLOSED as of Thursday, March 9, 2017
Latah Creek Road - from Valley Chapel Rd south to the dead end Map
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs