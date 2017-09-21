Spokane could break wettest water year record, despite dry summer

(Photo: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- 2016-2017's water year for Spokane is now the second wettest on record.

A water year is recorded from October 1 to the end of the following September. It is used by hydrologists to compare precipitation from one year to the next.

Wait a minute, didn't we just finish one of the driest summers on record?

Before we ever saw the hot and dry summer of 2017, Spokane saw one of the snowiest winters on record and one of the wettest springs. Then, after June 28, Spokane went 80 days without measurable rainfall.

Even with that long period of nothing but sunshine, we are still on track to have at least the second wettest water year ever. The current water year total is 24.23". It would take 4.56" by the end of September to break the record.

Top 3 Wettest Water Years in Spokane

1947-1948: 28.78" 2016-2017: 24.23" (and counting) 1996-1997: 24.20"

