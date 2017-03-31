Spokane, Columbia mayors arrange friendly competition ahead of Final Four matchup

Riverfront Park on the sunny day,Spokane,Washington,usa. (Photo: Joecho-16, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Mayor David Condon and Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Stephen Benjamin have arranged a friendly, good-natured rivalry ahead of Saturday’s Final Four showdown.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks will both make their first Final Four appearance in the matchup game in Phoenix.

The two mayors have agreed to fly the winning team’s flag over City Hall for a day.

“Congratulations to South Carolina on a great season. We’re excited to share the first Final Four for each of our cities with you,” said Condon. “We look forward to seeing the Gonzaga University flag fly victoriously over City Hall in Columbia, S.C.”

“Both our men’s and women’s basketball teams have had an incredible and historic run in this year’s tournament,” said Mayor Benjamin. “We congratulate Gonzaga on a great season, but our Gamecocks are on a roll. The USC flag is already on its way to Spokane.”

Despite having successful basketball teams and dedicated communities, Spokane and Columbia have several commonalities. Both cities have lively downtowns, experience signification economic investment and enjoy the natural beauty of rivers that are identifiable with the respective cities.

