Spokane Co. woman missing since December found dead from exposure

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the body of Donna M. Kemp, 58, was located on January 14.

Officials said in a release it appeared as though Kemp had succumbed to exposure and there were no signs of homicidal violence.

Previously, SCSO officials had said Kemp was last seen leaving her home the morning of December 27 after an argument.

She was last seen walking east from her home on South Molter Road and did not take her cell phone, clothing or any money with her. SCSO said her body was found by hikers in a creek/drainage culvert area in the 26300 block of Appleway Avenue. They said it appeared she was subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time.

