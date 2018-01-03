Spokane Co. woman missing after argument at her home

Donna Kemp (Photo: KREM)

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Donna M. Kemp, 58, was last seen leaving her home on the 3600 block of South Molter Road after an argument on December 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Kemp was last seen walking east from her home. Officials said she did not take her cell phone, clothing or any money with her. They said she has not contacted any of her family and they are worried about her welfare.

Kemp is 5’06” tall, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and green Columbia jacket, a dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark pants, dark winter boots and carrying a dark colored purse.

If you have seen Kemp or know her location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

© 2018 KREM-TV