Spokane Co. woman dies in unexplained circumstances

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Spokane County Major Crimes detectives are investigating the death of an adult female in southwest Spokane Co.

On September 21, around 10:50 p.m., a male called 911 to report his friend was drunk, had passed out and was now unresponsive, according to a press release.

When a deputy arrived, he observed the male caller attempting CPR on the female on the back porch, said the press release.

EMS and the deputy attempted lifesaving measures but their efforts were unsuccessful and the female was later pronounced deceased at the scene, said the release. No obvious signs of trauma or violence were observed.

Major Crimes detectives continued the investigation and processed the scene for any potential evidence.

Detectives process the scene, collect evidence and continue the investigation until they learn how and why the death occurred, for all unattended or unexpected deaths.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and provide identity, manner and cause of death at a later time.

