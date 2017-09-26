Spokane Co. Sheriff to be featured on 'Cops'

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane is expected to be featured on upcoming episodes of the police show “Cops.”
Spokane County Sheriff’s leaders said the creators of “Cops” did several ride-alongs with them over the summer.
They said it is unclear when exactly the episode or episodes will air.
Cops did tweet a behind the scenes photo on Tuesday featuring a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy.
Deputy Smith, promotes this little guy to Junior Deputy! All while on a dinner break #CopsTV #Season30 #BehindTheScenes @SpokaneSheriff pic.twitter.com/Qlrn9ykYlU— CopsTV (@CopsTV) September 26, 2017
