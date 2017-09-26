KREM
Spokane Co. Sheriff to be featured on 'Cops'

Kaitlin Riordan, KREM 12:46 PM. PDT September 26, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane is expected to be featured on upcoming episodes of the police show “Cops.”

Spokane County Sheriff’s leaders said the creators of “Cops” did several ride-alongs with them over the summer.
They said it is unclear when exactly the episode or episodes will air.

Cops did tweet a behind the scenes photo on Tuesday featuring a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy.

