Spokane Co. officials weigh in on deicers' corrosive effects

Rob Harris, KREM 7:32 AM. PST January 04, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.— Cold weather and snow brings up many snow removal questions in the Inland Northwest. 

One viewer asked: Will this new deicer be more corrosive to vehicles than the current type?

 

 

Officials with Spokane County said no, the deicer the county has used in the past few years was not more corrosive than the former kind.

County representatives said all deicers on roadways have the potential to cause damage to cars.

Road deicers cause about $3 billion worth of rust damage each year, according to an AAA report.

County officials said the newer deicer solutions are more expensive than the previous ones but that the decrease the need for sand on the roads. That ends up saving time and money during spring cleanup. 
 

