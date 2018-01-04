Spokane Co. officials weigh in on deicers' corrosive effects

A group of snow plows in the distance. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.— Cold weather and snow brings up many snow removal questions in the Inland Northwest.

One viewer asked: Will this new deicer be more corrosive to vehicles than the current type?

After my story on county plows and De-Icer last week, we heard from viewers wondering if the more effective solution is more corrosive to cars. I took the question to the county. https://t.co/Yd9m9OuapC — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) January 4, 2018

Officials with Spokane County said no, the deicer the county has used in the past few years was not more corrosive than the former kind.

County representatives said all deicers on roadways have the potential to cause damage to cars.

Road deicers cause about $3 billion worth of rust damage each year, according to an AAA report.

County officials said the newer deicer solutions are more expensive than the previous ones but that the decrease the need for sand on the roads. That ends up saving time and money during spring cleanup.



Spokane Co. tells me it is NOT more corrosive, despite being effective to temperatures 16 degrees lower than the former solution. pic.twitter.com/15AmMsbfu2 — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) January 4, 2018

© 2018 KREM-TV