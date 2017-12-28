Spokane Co. Medical Examiner identifies armed robbery suspect in officer involved shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the man shot in an officer involved shooting Tuesday.
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Joshua Spottedhorse.
Authorities ruled the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.
Spokane Police said officers responded to an armed robbery call at a Safeway on Northwest Boulevard.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said officers were able to find the suspect near Sharp and Madison after a pursuit.
SPD officials said during the pursuit an officer shot and killed Spottedhorse.
