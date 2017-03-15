Spokane Co. man has been pumping water out of basement for 5 days

Man overlooks flooding in his backyard in Spokane Co. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Families across Spokane County are dealing with flooding from the weather.

Arin O’Donnell said he has have been pumping water out of his basement for the past five days.

"It's crazy I've never seen this much water," he said.

O’Donnell has lived off Assembly Road his entire life and he wasn’t expecting to ever see this much flooding. Over the weekend, his basement began to flood from rain water runoff and melted snow. His family and neighbors quickly began clearing out his basement hoping to salvage what was not damaged by the water. Then, they got the water pumps going.

"We've been steady pumping for 24 hours a day for a least five days," he explained.

The water has receded a bit and the water level in his basement has gone down significantly. Now his septic tank and water well outside are still submerged.

“I don't even know what to do, where to start, what to do," said O’Donnell.

There's flooding all over Spokane Co. Homeowners got creative, one took things she found in her garage to keep water from her home. pic.twitter.com/sfL9u2cBSr — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) March 15, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV