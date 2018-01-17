Spokane Co. man found guilty of sexually abusing 3 kids

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane County jury found 68-year-old Milford L. Butcher guilty of abusing three young victims back in the summer of 2014.

Investigators found Butcher, also known as Bear, had abused two girls and one boy between the ages of seven and eight years old.

The investigation revealed Butcher abused the children of families known to him between 2011 and 2014, when they visited his house in the 3700 block of N. Brooks Rd.

The jury found Butcher guilty of two counts of first degree child rape and six counts of first degree child molestation, SCSO reported.

He is slated to be sentenced on March 1.



