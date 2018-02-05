Spokane Co. launches app that puts resources right at users' fingertips

smart phone generic 011714.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane County has gone mobile.

The county launched a new mobile app called Spokane County on the Go that connects people to county resources right at their fingertips.

Spokane County officials said the app not only gives users up to date information and news on their smart phones and tablets, but users can also enjoy access to services like booking tee times at Spokane County Golf Courses or renewing pet licenses.

To download the app, people can search “CivicMobile” in the iTunes App Store or the Google Play Store.



