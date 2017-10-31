Spokane Co. K9 finds suspect hiding in recycling bin

K9 Khan (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane County Sheriff’s K9 helped find a suspect who was trying to hide from deputies in a recycling bin.

Around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to assist a Washington State Trooper who was pursuing a red Honda with no license plate on Mission near University. The pursuit ened near Valley Mission Park.

Authorities said the driver, Jason Kline, 33, fled from his car and jumped fences as he ran through yards. Deputies set up a perimeter and put out multiple announcements that a K9 was in the area and if he did not surrender he would be bitten.

K9 Khan immediately started tracking Kline. Officials said he found a black cell phone on the ground in the backyard of a home on North Glenn Court before continuing to follow the suspect’s trail. Then, in the 11000 block of East Augusta deputies said K9 Khan started to sniff around the seam of a door at a home and worked his way toward a blue recycle bin and started to bark.

Deputies said they made several announcements for the suspect to show his hands and surrender, with no response. Eventually, deputies and they saw the lid of the bin to raise allowing them to see Kline’s head and only one hand. They gave the suspect additional orders to show both hands but they were not followed. Since he did not follow commands, officials sent K9 Khan in to contact Kline since they did not know if he was armed. K9 Khan contacted Kline and tipped over the recycling bin. Deputies were then able to move in and place Kline under arrest.

Officials said Kline was given medical attention before being transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail. Kline is facing charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing, trip permit violation, third degree driving while suspended and several warrants.

