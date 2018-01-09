Spokane Co. K-9 finds wanted felon hiding under trash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County deputies arrested a wanted felon Monday night after they said he tried to hide from them.

William Crist, 19, was arrested for a felony warrant as well as resisting arrest and obstructing.

Just after 10:00 p.m., a deputy was parked in a parking lot near Coleman and Appleway when he saw a dark colored SUV with two men inside drive out of the lot and drive south on Coleman.

Officials said the driver, later identified as Crist, looked at the patrol car and quickly turned his head away. The deputy said he recognized the driver as a wanted subject they had searched for in the past and heard the engine of the SUV rev as the vehicle sped up.

Authorities said the deputy attempted to catch up to the SUV. As the vehicle turned on 2nd Avenue, the deputy saw the SUV pull in front of a home a block and a half away. Officials said both men got out of the vehicle and ran into the house on the 6900 block of East 2nd Avenue.

Officials said they learned there had been multiple warrant calls at the home for Crist, who had an active Washington State Department of Corrections escape community custody felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies tried to make contact at the front door while additional units covered the back of the house and other escape routes. Officials said a woman answered the door and agreed to check the house for Crist. She later came back to the door, said she could not find him and welcomed the deputies inside to check.

Authorities said the deputies contacted several people inside, including the man who was in the car with Crist, but Crist was not located. Deputies said no one could tell them where Crist had gone but indicated he might have fled out the back or tried to hide.

One of the deputies returned to his car to get K-9 Khan. They went to the backyard and gave verbal K-9 warnings to let Crist know he was under arrest. Officials said Crist refused to show himself and surrender.

Authorities then deployed K-9 Khan who immediately went up onto the deck through piled of trash and made contact with Crist who was hiding under a tarp and boxes. Deputies said Crist began to struggle and a small hammer type item fell to the ground.

Deputies then moved in to take control of Crist. Officials said Crist continued to fight deputies, resisted arrest and disregard their commands to comply but the deputies were able to gain control after a short struggle.

Officials said Crist told them he head the K-9 warnings but did not surrender because he was tired of going to jail and did not think K-9 Khan would find him.

Authorities said Crist was provided medical attention before being transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail. He is being held on $250 bond for the obstructing and resisting arrest charges.

