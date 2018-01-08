Spokane Co. K-9 finds robbery suspect hiding in closet

photo by Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 22-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after a Spokane County K-9 found her hiding in a closet at a home she allegedly broke into.

Ladarion Roberts, 22, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree robbery, first degree burglary, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies were called the Shopko on East Sprague at 7:50 p.m. for a report of a theft. The loss prevention employee said a woman, later identified as Roberts, went into the store and picked up several items as she walked around. Officials said the items included a prepaid cell phone and several makeup items. They said she then went into a dressing room with the items but when she came out she did not have the items. Authorities said employees checked the dressing room for the items but they were not found. Roberts approached the checkout counter and attempted to pay for other items but the credit card she used was declined and she left.

Deputies said the Shopko Loss Prevention employees contacted Roberts outside and tried to escort her back to the loss prevention office. Officials said Roberts pushed, hit, kicked and even bit one of the employees. They said she also threatened to mace them and yelled she had gun during the encounter before she fled the scene on foot.

A deputy watched the store security video and recognized Roberts. He was able to confirm her identity by matching the video to a previous booking photo and provided her description over the radio to patrol units checking the area. A short time later, a deputy saw a purse hanging from a fence that matched the description of the one Roberts was carrying.

K-9 Gunnar and his handler arrived at the location and began a track to find Roberts. Officials said fresh footprints were seen in the snow as K-9 Gunnar led the deputies to an unsecured back door of a home on McCabe, just north of Sprague. Deputies said they gave multiple K-9 warning announcements were given without response.

Deputies worked to obtain a search warrant and contacted the resident of the home. Officials said the resident did not know Roberts and gave deputies permission to enter the home to search for her.

Authorities said K-9 Gunnar was deployed and he found a black coat and new makeup lying on the floor before leading deputies to a closet. Officials made several additional K-9 announcements but they went unanswered. According to deputies, the door to the closet was opened and K-9 Gunnar entered. Officials said he made contact with Roberts who was hiding under a pile of blankets and other items. Authorities said Roberts soon surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Roberts received medical treatment before being booked into the Spokane County Jail. Officials said they also found methamphetamine in her purse.

She is being held on $10,000 bond.

© 2018 KREM-TV