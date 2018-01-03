Spokane Co. inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt

071111_spokane-county-jail-.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy is investigating what appears to be an attempted suicide attempt at the Spokane County Jail.

The deputy was called to the jail Wednesday afternoon after an inmate was found unresponsive and not breathing in his cell.

Officials said corrections officers immediately began life-saving efforts and requested medics to respond. The male inmate was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition with his life in jeopardy. The inmate’s family has been notified.

Authorities said the man was being held in the Spokane County Jail on several felony charges.



