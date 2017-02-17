Spokane Co. exceeds winter operations budget

SPOKANE, Wash. – The list of road closures continued to grow Friday due to flooding across Spokane County. More than a dozen were closed as of Friday afternoon.

“I think we've hit a peak down there as far as the height of the water. We just got to keep an eye on it though. There's still water on the roads, there's still damage to the roads down there,” said Operations and Maintenance Superintendent Robert Keneally.

While Friday’s weather helped the situation in the southeast quadrant of the county, they are seeing more washouts to the north and east. Crews were out monitoring conditions on the roads, but they have to wait for the water to subside before they can assess the damage.

“We have to get in there and in some cases just put gravel in there, but in other cases we can put a temporary fix to get the traffic going again, but we're going to have to get back in there for a permanent fix later on,” said Keneally.

LATEST LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES

The County budgeted $3.5 million for winter operations. With flooding, they said they are going to exceed the budget. A state of emergency was declared Thursday, so they are hoping to get federal funds to help pay for repairs.

“If we didn't even have the flooding we were looking at substantial repairs to the roads. This winter has been a little bit harder than the last couple and any time you get a thaw and a freeze, thaw and a freeze, it pushes the asphalt up,” Keneally explained.

If we do not get another downpour of rain this weekend, county officials think the roads will be ok. The biggest concern as of Friday afternoon was bridges in the county.

