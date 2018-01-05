KREM
Spokane Co. detectives looking for owners of stolen jewelry

Staff , KREM 3:25 PM. PST January 05, 2018

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane Valley Investigative Unit detective is attempting to locate the owners of stolen jewelry. 

Officials said they were able to identify one piece of jewelry as a piece stolen during a Spokane Valley burglary but has not been successful in finding the owners of additional jewelry. They said the jewelry appears to have been pawned/sold between late October through the end of November. 

Anyone who thinks the jewelry belongs to them and has reported a theft/burglary are asked to contact Detective Roger Knight at 509-477-3339.


 

