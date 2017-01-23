Spokane Co. deputy fractures patella while chasing car prowl suspects

Sirens. (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy is on medical leave after fracturing his patella while chasing a car prowling suspect on Sunday morning in Spokane Valley.

According to deputies, around 2:05 a.m. early Sunday morning, deputies got a call about a vehicle prowling near East Rego Court in Spokane Valley.

Deputies Andrew Richmond and Travis West found the three suspects near East Broadway but all of them ran away. Deputy West caught one of the suspects, later identified as Sinjin L. Triplett, 19, and took him into custody. Authorities said without being asked, Triplett yelled he did not do anything and was just walking home when someone told him to run because of the cops and he is afraid of cops.

Deputy West then went to go help Deputy Richmond who had caught another suspect, an unidentified juvenile male, but had injured his knee in the process. Deputy Richmond motioned to Deputy West that the third suspect was hiding behind a tree. That third suspect, also a juvenile male, was taken into custody.

The victim of the car prowling identified the third suspect as the one he saw stealing items from his car. The items included two sets of headphones and a car charger. All were returned to the victim. The juvenile was charged with second degree vehicle prowling.

Triplett could not be identified as entering the victim’s car, but deputies did find a cell phone belonging to the victim on Triplett. He was charged with obstructing a police officer.

The suspect that Deputy Richmond caught while injuring his knee was arrested on an unrelated warrant for third degree theft.

Deputy Richmond is on medical leave and may require surgery for a fractured Patella.

