Spokane Co. announces winter road plans

SPOKANE, Wash.— Spokane County officials announced their plans for winter weather conditions Wednesday.

County roads crews de-ice, sand and plow more than 2,500 miles of road when winter weather hits.

Spokane County Maintenance and Operations Superintendent, Bob Keneally, thanked crews at a press conference Wednesday morning.

“There have been harsh winters when our crews have worked 12 hour shifts and seven days a week to clear thousands of miles of roads. Their efforts are appreciated,” said Keneally.

Spokane County’s Public Works Department uses 35 graders,25 sanders and 4 liquid de-icer trucks to clear the roads when winter conditions move into both the city and rural areas, according to county officials.

Reports said the budget for winter road maintenance is about $3 million. The county reported that if the winter months are mild and all the funds are not used, the remaining funds go to other road maintenance projects during the summer.

