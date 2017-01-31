Hundreds of people participated in Monday night's City Council meeting regarding a religious registry. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Monday night to restrict local agencies from setting up religious registries of their employees.

Monday night’s City Council meeting was packed with over a hundred people discussing the ordinance. Councilwoman Amber Waldref said she had not seen a crowd of this size at a City Council meeting in a very long time.

The meeting took over two hours and more than 30 people testified. There was only standing room available due to the size of the crowd.

One of the more dramatic moments of the night happened when a local GOP leader spoke against the ordinance. During his testimony, the audience stood and turned their backs toward him.

The majority of the crowd stood in solidarity with a man who spoke against President Trump’s immigration order.

