SPOKANE, Wash.— After mild temperatures the past few weeks, Spokane is expecting to see snow Tuesday night that will continue on to Wednesday.

Plow crews will be out on the roads tomorrow to regulate the snow conditions.

All four county districts will be plowed, starting with hospitals, bus routes, and major roads that rely on public safety, officials said.

County officials said they plan to spray granular deicer along with sand on the road to prevent the snow from compacting and freezing.

Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter from Spokane County Public Works advises drivers to reduce their speed and increase distance between cars. She asks residents to make sure that their storm drains are clear to allow melted snow to drain.

To find out which roads have been plowed, visit www.spokanecounty.org/publicworks and click on the snow plow activity map.

Brian Coddington, from the City of Spokane said they plan to start the plowing with hospital and bus routes, per usual, and arterial roads.

