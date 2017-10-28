Spokane celebrates Make a Difference Day

KREM 2 anchors Mark Hanrahan (L), Jane McCarthy (C) and reporter Amand Roley (R) teach kids about journalism on Make a Difference Day. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane kids came out Saturday morning to celebrate the annual “Making a Difference Day.”

KREM 2 volunteered with Spark Central and Holmes Elementary in the West Central neighborhood teaching kids about journalism and the technology we use on a day-to-day basis.

Students got to fly a drone (virtually), use a green screen, and practice their interviewing skills.

“We wanted to give them an introduction to all the things that go into newscasting and broadcasting especially since they’re going to be doing some of that this fall (in a newspaper program),” Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said.

Students will start out with a printed newspaper and they are hoping to include multi-media elements to their reporting. It’s a chance to learn basic skills and empower kids to ask questions about issues that concern them.

“We’re really excited about engaging kids in issues in their neighborhood, their city and even in their school,” Matson said.

Spark Central used the Make a Difference Day grant to buy materials to help with their newspaper project, the West Central Express. This will be a sustainable after - school program.

KREM 2 was honored to be a part of Make a Difference Day this year. Last year, we partnered with Project Hope to build a productive community garden in West Central.

