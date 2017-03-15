KREM
Close
Weather Alert 32 weather alerts
Close

Spokane Catholics given the ok to eat meat on St. Paddy's Day

Staff , KREM 3:01 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Catholic Diocese of Spokane is allowing its faithful followers to eat meat this Friday during Lent.

Bishop Thomas Daly is making the exception for Spokane Catholics so they can partake in eating corned beef on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day. He asking people that do eat meat that day to engage in some other comparable act of penance.

Every Friday during Lent, Catholics are obligated to refrain from eating meat for an entire day.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories