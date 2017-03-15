Spokane Catholics given the ok to eat meat on St. Paddy's Day

A corned beef sandwich is served at the Vienna Beef factory cafe (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Catholic Diocese of Spokane is allowing its faithful followers to eat meat this Friday during Lent.

Bishop Thomas Daly is making the exception for Spokane Catholics so they can partake in eating corned beef on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day. He asking people that do eat meat that day to engage in some other comparable act of penance.

Every Friday during Lent, Catholics are obligated to refrain from eating meat for an entire day.

