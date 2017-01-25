Spokane car dealer admits to sexual harassment, will pay $280K

Monte L. Masingale. (Photo: Custom)

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Spokane car dealer, Greenacres Motors, admitted to the Attorney General’s allegations of a pattern of sexual harassment by its former owner and employee, Monte L. Masingale.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office said that Masingale used newspaper advertisements and posts on sites such as Craigslist to hire secretaries for Greenacres Motors.

Complaint documents said Masingale would refuse to hire males for the position and sexually harassed young women who would apply.

According to court documents, Masingale would only hire female employees. Victims’ reports showed a distinct pattern that Masingale would make unwelcomed sexual comments and advances, touch and grope female employees and ask female employees to agree to a sexual relationship as a condition of continued employment.

In a consent decree filed Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court, two companies that jointly do business as Greenacres agreed to accept fines and penalties totaling $280,000. Greenacres Motors will also adopt a non-discrimination policy, reporting and recordkeeping equipment, and give all of their employees anti-discrimination training.

“This resolution offers validation and a measure of justice for the victims,” said Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “Let this be a message to victims: Speak out when faced with this kind of abuse. We will take your allegations seriously. It’s also a message to harassers and the businesses who look the other way: My office will hold you accountable.”

