Spokane candlelight vigil asks McMorris Rodgers to protect healthcare

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Some of Cathy McMorris Rogers’ constituents will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday to call on her to protect the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

The vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Cowley Park on South Division Street. Similar events are also expected to take place in the home districts of congressional representatives Dave Reichert, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse.

Labor, faith and community groups in the Hear Our Voices coalition will host the event.

