Spokane businesses hope ‘parklets' continue

Parklet in Downtown Spokane (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council will decide on the future of parklets in downtown at their weekly meeting on Monday night. They could decide to extend the program and some downtown business hope they do.

The program started back in the summer 2015. Parklets are usually located in a loading zone or parking space and serve as an extended sidewalk. Most of the parklets offer people a place to sit and hang out.

If they do vote to keep it around, the city is considering placing a new parklet in two parking spaces in front of Fire Artisan Pizza and Nudo Ramen House on West Sprague Avenue.





Spokane city council may be extending "parklet" pilot program this summer. If approved, this would be the new location of one this summer. pic.twitter.com/gGP0CLjZ3e — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) April 10, 2017

“I think downtown parking is already pretty tight, but people always find some parking," Fire Artisan Pizza manager Jingou Sun said.

There was some concern they would hurt businesses because they would take away parking spaces but in the exact opposite.

The parklets are all privately funded but get designed by architect Jose Barajas. He said they have gotten requests from businesses to build them at their location. That was the case for the proposed Parklets by Nudo and Fire.

“They actually called us and said, 'We want a parklet here because it's a great spot to have people eating outside and consuming outside in front of Nudo and [Fire]," Barajas said.

If the City Council gives the program a green light, it could also allow a businesses to serve food and alcohol to customers at the parklet.

© 2017 KREM-TV