Spokane Brewers Festival is the first weekend of August

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Second Annual Spokane Brewers Festival is the first weekend in August this year at the Spokane Arena.

The Spokane Arena will have more than 35 breweries on hand for the festival. You can find the full list here.

All the breweries are local or from not very far away, with a few coming from Idaho and Oregon. This festival is modelled after the Oregon beer festivals.

It costs $25 for a ticket before August 3 and $30 on August 4 and 5. Tickets come with a souvenir plastic tasting mug and 13 tasting tokens. A token is good for a two ounce pour and a full ten ounce pour costs five tokens. You can buy more tokens for one dollar a pop, and the token booth takes both cash and credit cards. Tokens are non-refundable but they can be used at next year’s brewer’s festival.

The festival starts on Friday, August 4 with the taps open from four to eight p.m. And on Saturday, August 5 the taps are open from eleven a.m. to eight p.m.

The event benefits, FEEDING WASHINGTON, a statewide hunger-relief organization that helps one in seven people in Washington state.

The western and eastern most parking lots at the Arena will be open to you for between $6 and $10.

You must have a proper form of I.D. to drink at the festival, acceptable forms of I.D. include, valid state driver’s license, valid passport, valid I.D. card with photo, name, date of birth, and physical description or a valid U.S. military I.D. card.

Minors are allowed during all hours of the festival with a parent, guardians are not acceptable, according to the festival’s website. Parents of minors ages 14 to 20 will be required to sign a form accepting responsibility for the minor while onsite. There is also the River City Root Beer Garden, where complimentary root beer is served for minors and designated drivers.

Spokane Brewers Festival strongly encourages responsible drinking, and urges patrons to take advantage of Spokane Transit Authority bus travel or ride-share options.

More information can be found on the festival’s website here.

