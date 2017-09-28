Spokane Arena warns about scalpers ahead of Garth Brooks concert

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Arena is telling people who are looking to buy Garth Brooks tickets to be aware of scalpers.

The arena posted a tweet Thursday that said Garth Brooks tickets are $74.98. It also said those tickets go on sale October 6.

Spokane is the last stop in the Pacific Northwest region for Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, during the Garth Brooks World Tour. It's the first time Garth Brooks has been in Spokane since 1998. The concert is November 11.



Rumors have been circulating on social media that tickets are more expensive than the listed price from the arena. Some of those rumors were reiterated by people on the KREM 2 Facebook account.

The arena said starting October 6, those tickets are only available at www.spokanearena.com/garth.php or by calling 1-844-442-7842.

