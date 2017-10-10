Spokane Arena to offer upgraded food options

The Market in Spokane Arena (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The snacks at the Spokane Arena are getting an upgraded.

The Spokane Arena announced on Facebook on Tuesday that the upgraded food court called The Market will open just in time for the Garth Brooks concerts in November.

The market will feature places where you can create your own pizza, pick up gourmet craft burgers, eat Asian wraps, enjoy griddled sandwiches and drink local craft beers.

© 2017 KREM-TV