Spokane Arena hopes for solution to new security measures

Spokane Arena (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The scene at the Spokane Arena on Sunday was lively as crowds rolled into the Arena for the Elton John concert, but many people complained that it took too long to get in and they missed the beginning of the show.

KREM 2 talked to the Arena on Monday and they said they were working on some changes in their procedures. The arena said they hoped to have more to say on the issue by Thursday, but there are still quite a few logistics to work out.

The Arena said they are working to have better procedures in place before it’s big shows next week. Journey and Asia are set to perform on Thursday and Eric Church is set to play the next night.

The Arena said it wants to apologize to concert-goers and the many who took to social media in frustration as they waited over an hour in the cold, even missing parts of the performance. Officials still are not sure why most people were not directed to the main entrance, which is equipped with the most metal detectors and security personnel.

The Arena’s general manager will meet his board early next week to come up with a solution to its new security procedures.

