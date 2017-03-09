Spokane Arena hopes for solution to new security measures
KREM 2 talked to the Arena on Monday and they said they were working on some changes in their procedures. The arena said they hoped to have more to say on the issue by Thursday, but there are still quite a few logistics to work out.
KREM 6:21 PM. PST March 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman found dead outside Kootenai Health
-
Woman found dead with gunshot to head at Kootenai Health
-
Missing Idaho man rescued by helicopter
-
Spokane works to change car trespassing rule
-
Woman's story shows value of text to 911
-
International Women's Day: What you need to know
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
-
Local business keep doors open in support of International Women's Day
-
Laboring late in life
-
Body of woman found outside of Kootenai Health
More Stories
-
N. Idaho murder suspect found deadMar. 9, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
-
Kootenai Co. murder victim was a mother of fiveMar. 9, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
Pedestrian struck by cement mixer in Downtown SpokaneMar. 9, 2017, 12:44 p.m.