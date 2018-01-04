Spokane Arena does not set ticket prices, tour does

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you want really good tickets to see the Eagles at the Spokane Arena, it could cost you quite a bit.

Tickets go on sale January 12 and they will cost anywhere between $50 to $400. Many people online are saying the tickets are overpriced.

Spokane Arena officials said they cannot comment on past ticket prices, but they did say ticket prices are set by the tour, not the venue. They said big acts are in general charging more money for tickets across the U.S.

When Garth Brooks came to Spokane in November, all tickets were $74.98 that included a service charge and facility fee. Bon Jovi tickets ranged from $60 to $180 back in 2013. When Nickelback came last August, tickets were between $30 and $125.

