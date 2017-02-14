Spokane Arena considers policy change to allow armed entry to officers

Spokane Arena (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Facilities District announced a conceptual change of current weapons policy on Tuesday allowing off-duty commissioned officers to bring their service weapons with them while attending events at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, INS Performing Arts Center and Spokane Convention Center.

Current policy at the Spokane Arena, enacted in 1995, prohibits weapons of any kind from entering the venue with the exception of service weapons carried by working law enforcement personnel in uniform.

While a change to that policy will allow off-duty officers entry into the venue with their weapon, it is important to note that citizens with concealed carry permits will be asked to leave their weapons at home and will not be allowed entry if they bring those weapons with them to events.

District management has worked with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Department since last October to develop a point of entry system. This point of entry system would allow for off-duty officers with service weapons, appropriate identification and event admission to enter the event.

The weapons policy of the District has not officially changed as of Tuesday. District personnel are working to implement the change of policy with appropriate vetting through local law enforcement. More information on what shape the revised weapons policy will take and how it will be implemented will be released over the next month.

Again, the weapons policy at the facilities of the Spokane Public Facilities district including Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena has not changed yet.

Spokane Public Facilities District said in a press release that they are proud to work with local and national law enforcement agencies, emergency responders and veterans as well as the citizens of the inland Northwest to provide quality events in a safe environment for all.

