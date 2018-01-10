Spokane makes January Human Trafficking Awareness Month

SPOKANE, Wash.— A local nonprofit is helping battle the global issue of human sex trafficking.

Spokane city officials proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

That was all thanks to a push from the Jonah Project and the Spokane Human Rights Commission.

Jonah Project Founder Aaron Tilbury said is an important step in the right direction.

"It has to start with the conversation so I think the proclamation is something that certainly says out loud that we can't ignore it anymore and we won't ignore it anymore I think that will give some fuel. I mean we've got people that have been working on this issue for years now, you know, undercover serving victims and survivors and so I think something like this will feel that energy and kind of affirm and encourage that,” said Tilbury.

Tilbury said the next step is better and more resources since the impact this trauma has on survivors is complex.

Tilbury said many of the resources that are available are not equipped to handle the recovery effort.



