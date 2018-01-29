Spokane and Lewiston tie record high temperatures for Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Warmer than average temperatures swept across the region to start this week, causing both Spokane and Lewiston to tie their records for the warmest temperature of the day on Monday. Spokane reached 53° today, tying the record set in 1967 with the same value.

A similar trend happened in Lewiston, where the record high temperature for the day of 58° was tied, just before 1:00 p.m.

The Inland Northwest can expect another bout of warm temperatures into next weekend, with high temperatures forecasted to reach the upper 40s in most areas. This work week will see rain in most areas, but mostly cloudy skies will move in for this weekend and in the beginning of next week.

