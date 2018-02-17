KREM
SPD warns of purse snatchers in North Spokane

Staff , KREM 3:07 PM. PST February 17, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police sent out a tweet Saturday warning of purse snatchers in North Spokane.

According to officials, two separate purse snatching incidents have occurred.

Police said the suspects are in a gray Pontiac G6 and are driving by unsuspecting victims and grabbing their purses.

 

 

